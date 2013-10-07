Private files left in closed South View care home

Image caption Files at South View which failed on nine standards

Confidential files were left in an unlocked care home after it was closed down by authorities, it has emerged.

The residents' medical records were seen by BBC Inside Out at the South View care home in Plymouth.

The home was closed by Plymouth City Council in June after a Care Quality Commission report said it had failed nine out of 11 essential standards.

The care home's owners, Nick and Anna Chapman, have not responded to requests for a comment.

The care home has since been secured by police.

South View was one of two care homes owned by the Chapmans which were closed by the city council.

Inside the South View care home a reporter saw stained beds and was told by a former worker residents had not been able to take a bath because it "did not work".

It was also claimed that relatives of residents often complained about the care.

Two workers at South View, who raised concerns about care at the home with the council, staged a sit-in protest at Park View, the other closed home, over unpaid wages.

An employment tribunal had awarded Rosemary Parker and Launa Llewellyn-Jones £40,000 between them for unfair dismissal.

They still have not been paid.

