Three-year-old Harry Edwards-Brady to ride at Horse of the Year Show

A three-year-old boy is to compete at one of Britain's biggest horse shows.

Harry Edwards-Brady, from Hatherleigh, Devon, will ride at the Horse of the Year show at Birmingham's NEC on Wednesday.

He will be watched by thousands of people as he takes part in two categories against children as old as nine.

His mother, Emma Edwards-Brady, said while he knew it was an important show he was taking it all in his stride.

"He was probably sat on one of the horses when he was just a couple weeks old, and he's been riding pretty much ever since," she said.

"He's looking really, really competent... he's got such good balance and good grip, so I don't really have any worries at all."

Harry, who has already won four titles at local shows, qualified for the event with two four-year-old ponies, Divine and Gryngallt Page Too.