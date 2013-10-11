Pensioner Anne Tucker in court over husband stabbing

From the section

A 72-year-old woman accused of stabbing her elderly husband at their home, has appeared in court.

Anne Tucker, of JH Taylor Drive, Northam, Devon, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Stanley Tucker, 79, was found with multiple stab wounds, in the early hours of 16 September.

Barnstaple Magistrates' Court released Mrs Tucker on conditional bail. She is due to appear before Exeter Court Court on 25 October.