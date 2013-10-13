The Range climbs 63 places in 'Top Track 250' league table

Image caption The stores sales grew 29% to a record £382m in 2013

Plymouth-based bargain homeware store The Range has climbed 63 places on The Sunday Times Grant Thornton "Top Track 250".

The business, owned by its founder and former market trader Chris Dawson, is now at number 50 in the list.

The list - which looks at sales figures - features world famous brand names such as Aston Martin and Selfridges.

The Range recently announced plans to open 45 stores in the next three years.

The company - which is the only firm from Devon to make it on to the list - saw its store sales grow 29% to a record £382m in 2013.

Mr Dawson said: "This is only the beginning of what we can achieve, we have set our sights high and I am more than confident that the company can achieve this.

"Our continued success is greatly down to the teams that we have around the UK."