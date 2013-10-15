Devon

Police investigate 'unexplained' death at Axminster care home

A woman in her 50s has been found dead at a care home in Devon.

Police are treating the death of the woman, who was found at Silverleigh care home in Axminster, as "unexplained".

Officers were called to reports of a sudden death at about 08:00 BST. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is under way into the circumstances surrounding her death, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

