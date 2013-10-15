Police investigate 'unexplained' death at Axminster care home
15 October 2013
A woman in her 50s has been found dead at a care home in Devon.
Police are treating the death of the woman, who was found at Silverleigh care home in Axminster, as "unexplained".
Officers were called to reports of a sudden death at about 08:00 BST. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is under way into the circumstances surrounding her death, Devon and Cornwall Police said.