Lynmouth pavilion with Exmoor National Park centre opened

Image caption The original pavilion in Lynmouth, built in 1932, was structurally unsafe and had been derelict for several years Image caption Demolishing the old building to make way for the new pavilion took a year Image caption The project was jointly funded by Devon County Council and Exmoor National Park Authority, with a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund previous slide next slide

A new £1.2m pavilion has been officially opened in Lynmouth, Devon.

It replaces the town's 1930s pavilion which has been derelict since 2001 and was structurally unsafe.

Exmoor National Park Authority has created an education and visitor centre on the ground floor of the pavilion.

Park authority chair Andrea Davis described the building - jointly funded by the authority, Devon County Council and the Heritage Lottery Fund - as a "state-of-the-art attraction".

She said it would benefit tourism businesses in Lynton, Lynmouth and the wider area.

The park's visitor centre also has an audio theatre showing specially commissioned aerial views of Exmoor.