Devon waste energy plants shortlist revealed by council

Image caption If approved the five plants could take in a maximum of 80,000 tonnes of waste each year

A shortlist of where rubbish could be processed to create power in Devon over the next 20 years has been revealed by the county council.

So-called "waste recovery" plants could be built in Barnstaple, Teignbridge, Tiverton and at sites in east Devon.

The authority hopes to "maximise re-use and recycling of waste" while also "recovering energy".

The plans in the committee agenda will be discussed by Devon County Council on 23 October.

It is part of a 20-year plan by the authority, which is facing rising landfill costs and a shortage of tips.

Proposed waste recovery sites Brynsworthy, Barnstaple

Tiverton

Hill Barton, Farringdon

Greendale Barton

Heathfield, Kingsteignton

It is currently unknown what type of "waste recovery" unit could be built at each location.

If approved, the plants could take in a maximum of 80,000 tonnes of waste each year, the agenda has suggested.

About 55% of local authority-collected, commercial and industrial waste is currently recycled.

The council hopes that will increase to 64%, by 2031.