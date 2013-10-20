Devon

Interfish factory worker hit by falling pallet dies

  • 20 October 2013
  • From the section Devon

The death of a 22-year-old Slovakian man who died following an "industrial incident" at a factory in Plymouth is being investigating by police.

The man was working in the freezer area of the the Interfish factory at Wallsend Industrial Estate in Plymouth.

Police said he was hit by a falling pallet shortly after 19:00 BST on Friday.

The Health and Safety Executive is also investigating the incident.

