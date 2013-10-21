Hatherleigh cattle market fire prompts asbestos fears

Image caption A weekly sheep auction normally takes place at Hatherleigh on a Monday

Firefighters have tackled a large blaze at one of Devon's main cattle markets.

The fire broke out at Hatherleigh Cattle Market just after 03:30 BST and destroyed the roof of the main sheep auction building.

About 30 firefighters were sent to the scene and a cordon was put in place around the market following fears of asbestos contamination.

Devon and Cornwall Police and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service are investigating the cause.

A sheep auction is normally held every Monday at the market.