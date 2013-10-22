Submarine worker dies at Plymouth's Devonport Dockyard
- 22 October 2013
- From the section Devon
A man has died while working on a submarine in Plymouth.
The man, who is aged 57, was reported to be trapped on a cherry-picker vehicle at just before 13:00 BST.
In a statement, dock operator Babcock Marine said the man died while "carrying out maintenance work on a laid-up submarine".
The company added "everyone was saddened by the tragedy". The health and safety executive has been informed.