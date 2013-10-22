Devon

Submarine worker dies at Plymouth's Devonport Dockyard

  • 22 October 2013
  • From the section Devon
Devonport
Image caption The health and safety executive has been informed about the death

A man has died while working on a submarine in Plymouth.

The man, who is aged 57, was reported to be trapped on a cherry-picker vehicle at just before 13:00 BST.

In a statement, dock operator Babcock Marine said the man died while "carrying out maintenance work on a laid-up submarine".

The company added "everyone was saddened by the tragedy". The health and safety executive has been informed.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites