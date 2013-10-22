Helicopter hunts suspect after Exeter cemetery stabbing

Image caption The victim's injuries are not thought to be life threatening

A police helicopter has been used to track a man suspected of stabbing a woman at a cemetery in Exeter, Devon.

The 34-year-old woman was attacked in St Bartholomew's Cemetery just before 11:00 BST on Monday.

The National Police Air Service helicopter tracked the suspect - a 49-year-old Exeter man - who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim received a number of stab wounds, but her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Public thanks

Acting Insp Julian Pezzani, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said a number of people had witnessed the incident in the cemetery and went to the aid of the victim.

"We are grateful to everyone who has come forward already and we urge anyone else who may have seen what happened to get in touch with police," he said.

"We would also like to thank the members of the public who helped the woman after she was attacked."

No-one else is being sought in connection with the stabbing, Insp Pezzani added.