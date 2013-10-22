Plymouth schoolgirl held over staff 'attacks'

A schoolgirl has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a member of school staff twice in one week.

Police were called to the Mount Tamar special school in Plymouth on 16 October, and again on 21 October.

On the first occasion the girl was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and was bailed.

After the second incident she was arrested on suspicion of assault. She has been bailed until 1 November.

The girl's age has not been disclosed.

'Vulnerable girl'

On its website Mount Tamar school describes itself as "a specialist residential school for young people aged 5 to 16 who have behavioural, emotional and social difficulties".

Head teacher Brett Storry said: "This incident needs to be kept in perspective - it involves a very young and vulnerable girl who needs the support and structure that school life brings.

"Mount Tamar is a community special school educating young people with severe behavioural issues and learning needs, so the occasional incident is to be expected.

"I have a very talented and experienced group of staff, who are trained to manage situations and react appropriately. That is what happened."

A Plymouth City Council spokeswoman said: "Mount Tamar has the offer of our support should they require it. However, the school has the situation well in hand."