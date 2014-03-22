Image caption The body was spotted in the River Exe by a member of the public

A man's body has been discovered in a river in Devon.

Emergency services recovered the body from the River Exe in the centre of Exeter after it was found by a member of the public at about 10:15 GMT.

Devon and Cornwall Police, fire crews and an ambulance were called to the scene and large screens were erected to mask the view from a bridge.

Police said the death of the 56-year-old man, who was believed to be local, was not being treated as suspicious.

However, officers added that inquiries into the death were ongoing.

The man's next of kin have been informed.