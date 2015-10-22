Devon solicitor Simon Armitage stole £430,000 from dead clients

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption The court heard 10 clients were involved and Simon Armitage kept stealing money in a bid to pay off his debts

A solicitor who stole £430,000 from the estates of dead clients to pay off his overdue tax bills has been jailed for four years.

Simon Armitage, 65, of Baydale, Clyst St George, Devon, admitted nine counts of fraud and one of forgery.

Exeter Crown Court heard 10 clients were involved. Armitage got away with the fraud for four years until he merged his firm with another.

Judge Francis Gilbert said it was a "very serious breach of trust".

Armitage borrowed money from the clients in the belief he would be able to pay it back but instead got deeper and deeper into debt and responded by stealing even more cash, the court heard.

'Reputable firm'

After the firms merged, a complaint about the handling of a case was made and Armitage admitted he had borrowed money from the account which he intended to repay later.

Adrian Chaplin, prosecuting, said the other firm, Kitsons, embarked on an investigation which uncovered nine more cases dating back to 2009 and involved £430,000.

Judge Gilbert said: "In addition to the losses from your frauds you have caused a very considerable expense to Kitsons, a reputable firm whose reputation has been diminished by what you have done.

"This is a serious offence involving significant sums of money and a very serious breach of trust and the fiduciary duty you owed to your clients."

Stephen Nunn, defending, said Armitage had run a respectable and honest business for many years until he ran into financial trouble in 2009.

The court heard the affected clients had since been reimbursed by the Solicitors' Indemnity Scheme and Armitage has been suspended as a solicitor, and declared bankrupt.