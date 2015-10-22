Torbay mayoral referendum to take place in 2016

Image caption The current mayor, Gordon Oliver, was first elected in 2011

A referendum will be held to decide whether a seaside resort will continue to have a directly elected mayor.

Torbay Council will offer voters a choice between a mayor or a council with a leader and cabinet.

The current mayor, Gordon Oliver, was first elected in 2011.

During the summer, hundreds of residents took part in a consultation into how Torbay should be run. Council members voted earlier, and a referendum is expected to take place on 5 May.

Conservative Mr Oliver, who was re-elected in May, said: "We've delivered tonight on my election promise that we consult with the population of Torbay after 10 years, so I'm delighted we've got to this stage.

Steve Darling, leader of the Liberal Democrat opposition, said: "The main thing is we're giving the public a say on how Torbay is governed."

The first mayoral election took place in the Bay in 2005.