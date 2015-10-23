Waterloo estate name in Devon 'promotes war'

Image copyright Roger A Smith Image caption The developer says the town already has an obelisk as a memorial to the Battle of Waterloo

A developer has told a council it does not want to name a new estate after the Battle of Waterloo because it will "promote war".

Great Torrington council in Devon wants to name the estate Waterloo Gardens after the 1815 victory over Napoleon.

But a Torridge District Council report says Pearce Construction wants to name it Merrivale Way instead, after a former factory on the site.

And the firm says the town already has an obelisk memorial to Waterloo.

Image copyright National Army Museum

Waterloo: The day that decided Europe's fate

The Battle of Waterloo on 18 June 1815 saw the defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte by the Duke of Wellington.

Both men were 46, with formidable military reputations when they faced off on the battlefield.

The battle started at 11:00 and ended by 20:30.

The decisive factor was the arrival of Prussian forces from the east, leading to Wellington's historic victory.

A defeated Napoleon was exiled to the island of Saint Helena, where he died in 1821.

Discover how closely Britain came to defeat at Waterloo with iWonder

The report says: "The developer suggested Merrivale Way based upon a policy of not promoting or accepting addresses that are religious, promote war, or are related to water (e.g. rivers)."

It adds that Pearce said the town already had an obelisk in Castle Hill marking the battle "and that the place of remembrance in the town for the Battle of Waterloo should remain the publicly accessible stone monument".

'Lovely name'

Town councillor Margaret Brown said: "We had a planning meeting and decided on the 200th anniversary of Waterloo to name it after the battle.

"It would be a great honour to call it Waterloo Gardens."

Fellow councillor Sue Mills said: "Wars happen, you can't help what happened.

"This is a nice way to remember people and everyone I have spoken to says Waterloo Gardens is a lovely name."

Pearce Construction declined to comment.