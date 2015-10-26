Womb operation baby makes 'astonishing' progress

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Surgeon reunited with baby he operated on in the womb

A baby who underwent surgery while still in her mother's womb has made "astonishing" progress.

Doctors performed pioneering surgery on Frankie Lavis, who has spina bifida, when mother Gina was 24 weeks pregnant.

Frankie's was the first NHS-funded operation of its kind and was carried out in Belgium.

Prof Jan Deprest, who performed the surgery, found Frankie flourishing when he was reunited with her shortly before her first birthday.

Image caption Prof Jan Deprest, who operated on Frankie in her mother's womb, met her for the first time in Plymouth

Spina bifida occurs when a section of the spinal column does not form properly, which can expose the spinal cord to toxic chemicals in the womb.

Gina Lavis said she was "overwhelmed" and "devastated" when her baby's spina bifida was diagnosed at the 20-week scan.

'Kicking her legs'

Having carried out online research and spoken with doctors in Plymouth she went to Belgium four weeks later to undergo surgery carried out by Prof Deprest.

He cut through the womb and operated on the baby's spine to close the hole caused by spina bifida.

The operation aims to avert further damage and prevent the build-up of potentially harmful fluid.

Mrs Lavis gave birth at 35 weeks and was thrilled to see the success of the operation.

Image caption Frankie Lavis is described by her mum as a "healthy little girl"

"She came out screaming and kicking her legs," Mrs Lavis told BBC's Inside Out South West.

Prof Deprest came to Plymouth ahead of Frankie's first birthday and said her progress was "exceptional".

"We expect an improvement but we do not necessarily expect that it returns to normal," he said.

Image caption Frankie was wrapped in cling film to keep her warm when she was born

Dr Ross Welch, consultant at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, said: "I'm astonished by Frankie. The improvement over what we would have expected without the prenatal surgery is really very impressive."

Mrs Lavis said Frankie was growing into a "normal, healthy little girl".

She said: "Frankie is Frankie. Spina bifida is just a small part of her."

Image caption Gina Lavis is delighted with her daughter's progress

Mrs Lavis was the ninth woman to have the surgery at Leuven Teaching Hospital.

The surgery was first developed at the Children's Hospital in Philadelphia in the US, where it has been performed more than 200 times.

Watch BBC Inside Out on BBC One in the South West at 19:30 BST for more on this story.