Man admits attacking police with angle grinder

Image caption A stand-off lasted for about four hours before Stephen Yabsley was arrested

A man who assaulted two police officers with an angle grinder has admitted two counts of grievous bodily harm.

Stephen Yabsley, 53, was arrested after the attack in Kingsbridge, Devon, in May.

The two Devon and Cornwall Police officers were left with arm injuries when they responded to reports in Retreat Close of a man making threats.

Both officers required surgery but the injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening.

During the attack, a stand-off lasted for about four hours before Yabsley was arrested.

Yabsley, who is in custody and had been facing attempted murder charges, also admitted one count of affray.

He is due to be sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court on 10 December.