Strangled Sophie McDonald 'felt wobbly' about meeting husband

Image caption James McDonald wrapped Sophie McDonald's body in layers of plastic and hid it in a rubbish store, Exeter Crown Court heard

A woman was strangled to death by her estranged husband minutes after telling her mother she felt "wobbly" about meeting him, a court has heard.

James McDonald, 37, wrapped Sophie McDonald's body in layers of plastic and hid it in a rubbish store, Exeter Crown Court heard.

He then lied to her family and police after she was reported missing.

Mr McDonald, of Iddesleigh Terrace, Dawlish, Devon, denies murdering her but has admitted killing her.

Mrs McDonald, 36, was attacked after going to his flat in January while the couple were negotiating an acrimonious break-up.

'Praying for her'

The court heard that when the marriage broke down Mr McDonald went to live in a flat they owned while Sophie and their three children stayed at the family home in Elm Grove Road.

Mrs McDonald's mother Elizabeth Brook was in contact with her on the day she was killed and told the court: "I got a text at 14:35 saying she was going to see James at the flat.

"I texted back saying I was praying for her. She sent a message back a minute later saying she was feeling wobbly but was looking forward to seeing friends that night.

Image copyright Google Image caption Sophie McDonald's body was discovered in Iddesleigh Terrace, Dawlish

"I was going to text her back and ask her to take someone with her but I got distracted and never sent it. The next thing I knew was a call from her oldest daughter at about 16:15 asking if I knew where Sophie was."

The jury have been shown an agreed timeline of events which included texts from Mr McDonald in which he alleged his wife was being unfaithful.

Statements from friends have revealed Sophie had joined the Dawlish Christian Fellowship and was going to Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to address drink and drug problems.

The trial continues.