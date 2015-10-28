Jobs fear as Plymouth care firm ends contract

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Insolvency firm Lamey said it was hoping for a "seamless transition" to another provider

Nearly 200 jobs are at risk at a company supplying home carers in Plymouth.

Sunshine Care is cancelling its contract with the city council after running into financial difficulties.

The firm provides home care for about 400 people, most of them in the Plymouth area.

Insolvency firm Lameys said it was talking to a number of other providers about taking over the contract and to avoid job losses.

Spokeswoman Michelle Wier said: "We are looking for a seamless transition.

"We shall hopefully have it all sorted out by the end of the week."