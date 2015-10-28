Dawlish killer James McDonald 'laughed at abduction question'

Image caption James McDonald wrapped Sophie McDonald's body in layers of plastic and hid it in a rubbish store, Exeter Crown Court heard

A husband who strangled his wife and hid her body in a rubbish store laughed when police asked him if he thought she had been abducted, a court has heard.

James McDonald, 37, wrapped Sophie McDonald's body in plastic and lied to police after she was reported missing, Exeter Crown Court was told.

Mr McDonald, of Dawlish, Devon, denies murdering his 36-year-old wife but has admitted killing her.

He told police she had 100 secret lovers during their 16-year marriage.

'Laughed on three occasions'

During questioning he said his wife had driven away from his flat in Iddesleigh Terrace after an amicable meeting, and he became worried about her welfare when she failed to pick up their children from school.

Police searched the flat but found nothing suspicious, while Mr McDonald waited in a police car outside his home, the court learned.

Image copyright Nick Irving Image caption James McDonald later admitted he had strangled his wife with a piece of electric cord

PC Darren Green told the jury Mr McDonald's behaviour "appeared normal and he showed concern for her welfare".

Det Con Jeanette Harris said during the conversation he laughed on three occasions, once when he explained that she often left her car unlocked with her bag inside and also when discussing how she organised an extramarital affair.

The final time was when the detective asked if he thought his wife had been abducted. He laughed and replied: "Who would abduct her?"

She told the court he was "calm and helpful" and he said his meeting with his wife had been "civil but uncomfortable".

The court previously heard Mrs McDonald was killed during an argument about divorce arrangements.

Image copyright Google Image caption Sophie McDonald's body was discovered in Iddesleigh Terrace, Dawlish

Det Con Harris said: "There was a conversation in which he said it had been a perfect marriage until he believed she had been unfaithful."

He told the officers that his wife had taken scores of secret lovers and was battling drink and drug addictions.

Mr McDonald later admitted he had strangled his wife with a piece of electric cord and bundled up her body in layers of plastic and bin liners before hiding it in a communal rubbish store outside his flat.

He said he suffered from a "loss of control" during an argument in which she threatened to prevent him seeing their children again.

The trial continues.