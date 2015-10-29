Devon and Cornwall Police 'may cut 760 officers'

Image caption Devon and Cornwall Police covers the largest geographical police area in England

A police force is considering axing more than 700 officer posts as it faces a £54 million budget cut.

Devon and Cornwall Police is planning to lose a total of 1,300 personnel, of which 760 will be police officers.

The details feature in an internal staff briefing, seen by the BBC.

The force had expected to lose 500 officers, but sources said a revised analysis of expected budget cuts of £54 million a year by 2020 indicate the impact will be greater.

The force refused to comment on the leaked briefing.

'Endangered species'

It has emerged the force's 360 police community support officers may also go within five years.

The briefing indicates that in total the force, which covers the largest geographical police area in England, will have to lose 1,300 personnel.

Up to 180 police civilian support staff also face losing their jobs.

One senior police source said the effect on policing would be "absolutely dreadful".

"Officers on the beat in Devon and Cornwall could become an endangered species," he said.

"We risk losing our historic link with communities".

The cuts would reduce the number of police officers in Devon and Cornwall to about 2,240.

In 2010, before the austerity regime began to bite, the number reached a historic high of 3,500.

The impact of the cuts could be reduced if the police's share of council tax is increased.

The Police and Crime Commissioner, Tony Hogg, has raised the prospect of a 20% increase, which would add 20 to 30 pounds to most households' annual bills. Mr Hogg is to hold a consultation on the proposal.