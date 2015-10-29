Dawlish killer James McDonald admits wife attack was 'cowardly'

Image copyright Nick Irving Image caption James McDonald later admitted he had strangled his wife with a piece of electric cord

A man who strangled his wife and hid her body in a rubbish store has told a court it was a "cowardly attack".

James McDonald, 37, wrapped Sophie McDonald's body in plastic and lied to police after she was reported missing, Exeter Crown Court was told.

Mr McDonald, of Dawlish, Devon, denies murdering his 36-year-old wife but has admitted killing her.

He said the moment he killed her he had lost control during an argument and heard a high pitched noise in his ears.

'Hit her hard'

Mr McDonald told the court: "She told me she would stop me seeing the children and would make sure my mum lost her house and she would ruin me.

"She poked me in the chest and was going backwards and forwards.

Image caption James McDonald wrapped Sophie McDonald's body in layers of plastic and hid it in a rubbish store, Exeter Crown Court heard

"She moved towards the open door and I hit her on the back of the head with my open palm."

He said he "hit her hard" during the argument in January and she banged her head on the door frame and "bounced back".

'Did not want her dead'

He told the court he was "not concerned about her" and "grabbed the nearest thing, which was the tumble drier flex".

"I wrapped it around her neck. I don't know what I intended. I just pulled and pulled as hard as a could. I don't know why.

"I did not want her dead. I pulled until I could not hold on any longer and then I sat down next to her."

Image copyright Google Image caption Sophie McDonald's body was discovered in Iddesleigh Terrace, Dawlish

"I heard a sound and it was like being under a general anaesthetic.

"It was like a high pitched woolly noise. It was something I did not recognise. I did not know what I was doing but it was a cowardly attack."

The trial continues.