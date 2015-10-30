Luxury chocolate thief jailed for Exeter raid

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Serial offender Stuart Morgan raided the house seven days after he was released from jail

A burglar who feasted on luxury chocolates as an elderly couple slept has been jailed for six years after he left his DNA on a carton of fruit juice in their kitchen, a court has heard.

Serial offender Stuart Morgan, 45, raided the house seven days after he was released from jail.

Morgan, of Smythen Street, Exeter, has 24 previous convictions and admitted the burglary at Exeter Crown Court.

He had been under the influence of valium and alcohol, the court heard.

'Public must be protected'

Judge Francis Gilbert said: "This was a very serious offence on an occupied dwelling house at night, committed while on licence and very shortly after your release.

"The public must be protected from such offences."

Sarah Hornblower, prosecuting, said Morgan broke into the home of the couple in Highcroft Court, Exeter, and stole chocolates and fruit juice.

Stephen Nunn, defending, told the court Morgan was a former heroin addict who had started using illegal drugs again after his release from prison.

He said he was living in a hostel and committed the offence while under the influence of valium and alcohol, which he used to medicate himself and resist the temptation of returning to heroin use.

Morgan had been freed from his previous sentence on 15 May 2015.

He was jailed for four years on 31 May 2013, for a burglary in Tiverton when he stole jewellery and a medal.