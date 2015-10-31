Five people injured in North Devon two-vehicle crash

Five people, including two children, have been injured in a two-vehicle crash on a main road in Devon.

Three adults have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, and the two children have been taken by land ambulance as a precaution.

The two cars, a BMW and Vauxhall Astra, crashed head-on on the B3237 just before 11:00 GMT.

Police have closed the road along with a section of the A39 between Higher Clovelly and Bideford Bay Caravan Park.

One woman and two men, including one who had internal injures, were taken by three air ambulances to Derriford Hospital, in Plymouth.

A spokeswoman from the South Western Ambulance Service said the two children were taken to North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple.