Police called as Dawlish wife killer hid body

Image copyright Nick Irving Image caption James McDonald later admitted he had strangled his wife with a piece of electric cord

A wife killer has told a court how police knocked on his door as he was hiding the body.

James McDonald has admitted strangling his estranged wife Sophie with an electrical flex at their flat in Devon.

He then wrapped her in layers of plastic sheeting and had moved her to a cupboard when police called, he told Exeter Crown Court.

Mr McDonald, 37, of Iddesleigh Terrace, Dawlish, denies that he murdered mother-of three Sophie, 36, in January.

Image caption James McDonald wrapped Sophie McDonald's body in layers of plastic, Exeter Crown Court heard

The court was told that Mrs McDonald had gone round to the flat to take photographs as part of divorce negotiations.

Mr McDonald said his wife threatened to prevent him seeing their three children and told him she would "ruin him".

He said: "I just wanted her not to keep threatening me. I asked her to stop but she carried on. I was functioning, but I don't know about thinking."

Mr McDonald said he could not remember wrapping up her body in sheets of plastic which he had been using while redecorating the flat.

Asked why he had done that, he said: "I don't know. To keep her safe. To keep her clean. To keep her off the floor. I made it as neat as possible. I have no idea why I did it. No idea at all.

"I moved her body to the cupboard just as the police knocked on the door. They knocked just as I was doing it."

The trial continues.