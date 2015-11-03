Devon pothole 'army' thwarted by paperwork

Image caption Fifty five people have been trained to fill potholes but none can carry out the work because of delays in legal paperwork and insurance

An "army" of people to fill potholes on Devon roads promised last year has been thwarted by legal paperwork and insurance delays.

Last October Devon County Council asked volunteers to help repair the roads to help save money.

Fifty five people applied to become Community Road Wardens but no work has been yet been undertaken.

The council said the scheme was "innovative" and it was taking time to get everything in place.

Image copyright Devon County Council Image caption A map on the council's website shows where more than 450 potholes have been reported

The delay has angered people in places like Bradford near Holsworthy where they have a trained road warden, who is not allowed to fill in the potholes.

Resident Nigel Manners said: "They said that we could do it but we can't. Here we are a year on and there are still no road wardens allowed to fill the potholes.

"It's ridiculous."

Road warden Mark Smale said: "It's very frustrating and annoying that we haven't been allowed to fill the potholes because I am sure we could do a better job than the council were doing."

A map on the council's website shows where more than 450 potholes have been reported.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "A well maintained local road network is essential to help people get about and get on. We are playing our part by providing around £250m to councils in Devon - and billions across the country - to maintain local roads over the next six years.

"Providing certainty of funding for this period allows Devon councils to plan ahead and repair roads properly so potholes never form in the first place."