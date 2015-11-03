Mine vibrations at Drakelands Mine are "living hell"

Image copyright Dolly Knight Image caption Jonathan Stromberg and Dolly Knight said the vibrations were making them feel "unwell"

A couple claim the vibrations and noise from a newly opened mine has turned their lives into a "living hell".

Dolly Knight said she has lived happily in her "idyllic" home in Plympton, Devon, for 44 years but now cannot sleep due to a "constant bombardment" of vibrations.

Wolf Minerals, based about 2km away at a major global tungsten mine, said it is aware of "noise-related concerns".

The company said it is "pursuing the matter urgently".

Ms Knight said the problem at the Drakelands Mine, one of the world's largest tungsten and tin sources, was so bad that she and her partner Jonathan Stromberg had recently camped out at their business on an industrial estate.

"I have become very anxious, nervous... all to do with this constant bombardment," Ms Knight said.

"If you're lying in your bed, even if you don't hear the sound you feel these constant vibrations. Your body is vibrating out of control."

Mr Stromberg said it had been continuing for four weeks and described it as "a drumming on the ear drums, like a beating effect".

"Pursuing urgently"

South Hams Council said it was investigating complaints from residents of Hemerdon and Sparkwell who claim to hear a low frequency noise coming from the mine.

A spokesperson said: "We're working with the Environment Agency, Devon County Council and Wolf Minerals to investigate these complaints.

"This is an ongoing investigation which we would like to resolve as soon as possible."

Rupert McCracken, project manager for Wolf Minerals said: "In recent weeks we have been made aware of noise related concerns with the initial operation of the plant which we are taking seriously and working hard to resolve.

"As a result we are making a number of alterations to the plant equipment - and indeed some measures have already been carried out... We are pursuing the matter urgently."