Dawlish wife strangler admits her murder

Image copyright Nick Irving Image caption James McDonald had denied murder but admitted strangling his wife with electric cord

A man who strangled his wife with an electric flex has been handed a life sentence.

James McDonald had initially denied murdering Sophie, 36, at their flat in Devon, in January, but changed his plea at Exeter Crown Court.

After choking his wife, McDonald hid her body in plastic and left it beside bins.

Following the change in plea, he was sentenced to a life term with a minimum custodial term of 17-and-a-half years.

The jury was previously told McDonald, of Iddesleigh Terrace, Dawlish, was concealing his wife's body as police knocked on the door of his home.

Image caption James McDonald wrapped Sophie McDonald's body in layers of plastic, the court heard

McDonald, 37, previously told the court he killed his wife - in what he admitted was a "cowardly attack" - after losing control during an argument and strangling her with the flex from a tumble drier.

He wrapped her body in layers of plastic and hid it in a rubbish store. It was discovered in Iddesleigh Terrace, Dawlish, after she was reported missing.

Det Insp Steve Davies, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said Mrs McDonald's family "acted with the utmost dignity".

'Life-long sentence'

"Two parents have lost their daughter, a brother has lost his sister and three children have lost their mother," said Det Insp Davies.

"I now hope that this result in some way will assist them to move forward in their lives."

However, after sentencing, Mrs McDonald's family said it "isn't possible for justice to have been done for such a terrible thing" and forgiveness was not "something that will come easily".

Her parents said: "Sophie has been murdered there clearly are no winners. We can only now begin to come to terms with the reality of this situation."

"He will eventually be released to rebuild a new life. However, we are all serving a life-long sentence."