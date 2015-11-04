Paedophile's jail sentence for rape doubled

Image copyright Police Image caption Lawrence Fernandes' jail term was increased after the Court of Appeal was asked to examine the sentence

A man jailed for raping a 13-year old girl has had his "unduly lenient" prison sentence doubled.

Lawrence Fernandes, of Foundry Lane, Southampton, was jailed for six years in August after being found guilty of two rapes and two counts of indecency.

The 35-year-old first came into contact with his victim in 2003 and bribed her with money and a talking teddy bear, Exeter Crown Court heard at his trial.

The Court of Appeal increased his jail term to 12 years.

'Exploited vulnerability'

Fernandes met the girl through an online chat room and travelled from Hampshire to Devon to meet her.

He raped her in a lane near her Teignmouth home the first time they met, his trial was told.

The church-going air cadet volunteer gave the girl a novelty teddy bear in which he recorded his own voice telling her he loved her and asked her to listen to it every night before she went to sleep.

He also gave her other gifts, including underwear, the court heard.

The abuse only ended when the girl confronted him in a public park in Teignmouth and shouted at him that he was a paedophile and to leave her alone.

The trial judge said he "exploited her vulnerability".

Solicitor General Robert Buckland said he asked for the sentence to be reviewed because "his behaviour had a significant impact on his child victim".

He added: "I hope that today has offered her a degree of comfort knowing that her attacker's sentence is now 12 years."