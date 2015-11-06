Marshal 'dragged' by car at Ottery Tar Barrels event

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Thousands turned out for the Tar Barrels event which sees blazing barrels carried through the town

A traffic marshal was "dragged" along by a car which "accelerated" through a road closure, police have said.

Officers said it followed an alleged altercation between the marshal and the driver of an Audi A3 at the Tar Barrels event in Ottery St Mary, Devon, on Thursday evening.

The marshal fractured her right arm and was taken to hospital.

A driver, 43, is due to be interviewed but has not been arrested, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A spokesman said: "An altercation allegedly occurred between the driver of the Audi vehicle and the marshal, resulting in the driver accelerating through the road closure.

"On doing so the female marshal was dragged along by the vehicle for a few metres before falling into the road."

The force appealed for witnesses to the incident on Strawberry Lane to contact them.