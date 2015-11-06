Adrian Sanders, former Lib Dem MP, elected to Torbay Council

From the section

Image caption Adrian Sanders lost his Torbay seat in May's general election after 18 years as MP

Former Liberal Democrat Torbay MP Adrian Sanders has been elected to Torbay Council.

He won a by-election in Clifton-with-Maidenway with almost 70% of the vote, beating the Conservative candidate who took 15% of the vote.

The vacancy in the ward was opened up after Liberal Democrat Ruth Pentney died earlier this year.

Mr Sanders lost his Torbay seat to Conservative Kevin Foster in May's general election after 18 years.