Axminster house fire sees man and boy suffer burns

A boy and a man were taken to hospital suffering burns after a house fire.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports that people were still inside the building where the fire had broken out.

The accidental fire on Loretto Road, in Axminster on Saturday evening was caused by a gas canister, the fire service said.

The casualties were given first aid then taken away by ambulance. Three fire crews attended.

A spokesman from the South Western Ambulance Service said a "hazardous area response team" was also sent.

They said "a male child with a burn to his hand was treated at the scene" and that a man in his 40s who also suffered burns is now reportedly in a stable condition at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.