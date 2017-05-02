Damien Treavartha jailed for filming assaults on girls

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption The court heard Treavartha recorded some of the assaults on his phone

A child abuser who made blindfolded girls taste food they could need see has been jailed for 18 years.

Damien Treavartha made two girls take part in sex games in a ploy to get them to have oral sex with him.

He also filmed himself committing a sexual assault on a third girl who he partially stripped as she was sleeping.

The 34-year-old, of Newton Abbot, admitted ten charges including rape at Exeter Crown Court and was jailed with a five-year extended licence period.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life.

'Devised a strategy'

The court heard Treavartha recorded some of the assaults secretly on his phone and the clips were found by police after one of his victims disclosed what he had done.

He admitted three counts of sexual assault, two counts each of rape, engaging in a sexual act in a child's presence and inciting sexual activity with a child, and one of attempted rape.

Mitigating, Rupert Taylor said the defendant had pleaded guilty and spared the children giving evidence.

He said he has no history of sexual offending but his behaviour had been caused by abuse of steroids and other drugs.

Sentencing Treavartha, Judge Erik Salomonsen said: "It is quite clear from the evidence, including that from your own phone, that you devised a strategy in order to abuse these children for your own sexual gratification."

The NSPCC for South West England said the victims had shown "immense bravery".

"This disturbing case shows how vital it is to educate pupils about abuse and empower them to come forward if they have been abused," a spokesman added.