Ilfracombe bomb maker with mental health problems hospitalised

A man with paranoid schizophrenia who was found with a "viable" bomb in his home has been sent to hospital to treat his mental health problems.

Timothy Holman, 42, from Ilfracombe, pleaded guilty to making an explosive substance at Exeter Crown Court.

Police were called to Osborne Road on 9 December 2016 after his mental health worker raised concerns.

Holman built a pipe bomb in his bedroom and was making three other devices when police discovered his array of weapons.

Officers found a machete, a knife, a baseball bat and BB guns as well as some copper pipes.

Part of the residential street where Mr Holman lived was evacuated for two nights and his home was searched following a short siege.

In passing the sentence of a hospital order for an indefinite period, Judge Geoffrey Mercer told Mr Holman: "These events were inextricably linked to your long standing mental illness."

His defence barrister Richard Crabb told the court: "There is no evidence that he was motivated by political or terrorist beliefs.

"It was due to a mistaken belief, as a result of his mental illness, that he was under some sort of threat."

The order means he will be treated at Langdon Hospital in Dawlish and cannot be released without the agreement of the Ministry of Justice.