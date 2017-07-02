Plymouth murder inquiry after man dies outside pub

A murder investigation is under way after a man died outside a pub.

Paramedics called police at 00:40 BST to The Clarence in the Stonehouse area of Plymouth, where a man had collapsed.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the man, who was in his 60s, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team are appealing for witnesses.

Ch Supt Dave Thorne said: "At this stage we are establishing the facts surrounding the incident. We urge anyone who has information about the incident, who we haven't already collected details from, to contact us.

"The man's next of kin have been informed, although formal identification has yet to take place. A post mortem will be carried out shortly."

A cordon remains in place around the scene, while a forensic search of the area is carried out.