Exeter murder: Former soldier 'dumped in bin over drug debt'

Image caption The court heard Mr Woodhouse was kicked and punched and died from blow to his head

A former soldier was attacked and killed and his body dumped in a wheelie bin over a £700 drugs debt, a jury heard.

James Woodhouse's body was not discovered for 10 days until police forced their way into the flat where he was murdered, Exeter Crown Court heard.

Brett Edwards, 37, and Tommy Killen, 32, both from Exeter, deny murder.

The court was told the victim owed Mr Killen £700 for cocaine and was lured to Mr Edwards's flat "for a beating".

Mr Woodhouse was a former solider and charity worker from York who had become a drug dealer, the jury heard.

He was "kicked and punched" and died from a blow to his head on 11 November last year.

Simon Laws, prosecuting, said Mr Edwards, of Okehampton Road, had stolen the wheelie bin the day before the body was discovered in "a desperate plan" to get rid of it.

"He was attempting to conceal it in the bin so that he could move it out of the flat, having attracted the least possible amount of attention," he said.

The court also heard how Mr Woodhouse was "scared" of Mr Killen, of North Lawn Court, who had previously "tried to stab him with a knife in the course of trying to rob him".

The trial continues.