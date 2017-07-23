Chip shop fire rips through row of stores in Devon

Image caption The fire started in a fish and chip shop and affected five properties

A man has been taken to hospital with burns after a fire ripped through a row of shops.

The blaze, which started in Goodies Fish Bar in Newton Abbot, Devon, affected five out of six commercial units.

Six fire engines were at the scene in Haldon Rise from 19:50 BST on Saturday.

A "ruptured gas main" was also involved in the fire, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

The man was taken to Torbay Hospital but is not thought to be seriously injured.

The row of shops includes a Co-Op, a post office, a laundrette, a cafe and a pharmacy.