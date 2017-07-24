Woman, 25, arrested in Plymouth murder probe

Image caption The suspect has been released on bail pending further inquiries

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Plymouth.

She was arrested at about 05:15 BST on Sunday after "concerns were raised" about the man at a flat in Ermington Terrace, Mutley.

Police, who called it an "isolated incident", said the suspect had been bailed pending further inquiries.

The man has not yet been named by police who have been in touch with his relatives.

Det Insp Julie Scoles said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact us."

Mike Hammond, who lives next to the flat where officers were called to, said it was very rare for police to be called to the area.

"It's a really quiet neighbourhood," he said.