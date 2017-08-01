Former Exeter UKIP candidate charged with manslaughter

From the section

Image copyright Irving of Exeter Image caption Keith Crawford stood as a candidate for UKIP in the 2015 general election

A former UKIP general election candidate has appeared in court charged with manslaughter.

Keith Crawford is accused of killing Peter Clements in an incident involving excavation pipe work in January 2015.

Crawford, 73, of Pocombe Bridge, Exeter, denied the allegation at Exeter Magistrates' Court and will appear at the city's crown court in September.

The former soldier was the UKIP candidate for Exeter in the 2010 and 2015 elections.

More on UKIP candidate manslaughter charge and other Devon stories