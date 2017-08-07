Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black share honeymoon photos

Image copyright Tom Daley (Instagram) Image caption Tom Daley is enjoying a belated honeymoon after marrying Dustin Lance Black in May

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have jetted off on a belated honeymoon.

The Olympic diver and the Oscar-winning screenwriter, who got married in Dartmoor National Park in May, have shared pictures from Barcelona.

Daley, 23, wrote on Twitter: "So this honeymoon thing... I highly recommend it."

He also shared a photo on Instagram of the couple at the famous Sagrada Familia church.

Black, 43, also posted an image on Instagram, writing: "Thank you for a lovely start #Barcelona. #Honeymoon."

Last month Daley, who grew up in Plymouth, claimed his first individual World Championship gold for eight years with a victory in the 10m platform final in Budapest.

The diver came out to fans in a YouTube video posted in December 2013, saying his "whole world changed" when he fell in love with a man.

He and Black revealed their engagement with a traditional wedding announcement in The Times in October 2015.