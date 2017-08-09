Plymouth train station stabbing: Victim identified

Image caption The stabbing happened in broad daylight

A man who died after being stabbed on a train station concourse has been named by police.

Wayne Fenton, 49, died in hospital following the attack at Plymouth station just before 10:00 BST on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Police believe the two men knew each other and had an argument.

More on the stabbing and other Devon and Cornwall news

Paul Langley from British Transport Police said: "This is a fast-paced investigation and I have a number of officers working behind the scenes.

"I would like to thank the large numbers of witnesses who have come forward and my officers are in the process of speaking to those individuals."