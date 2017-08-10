Plymouth railway station stabbing: Man charged

From the section

Image caption Wayne Fenton was stabbed at the station at 10:00 BST on Tuesday

A man has been charged with murdering a 49-year-old on the concourse of Plymouth railway station.

Wayne Fenton, 49, died in hospital following a stabbing attack on Tuesday.

Jamie Skinner, 28, of Bodmin Road, Plymouth, is due to appear before magistrates in the city later.

Det Ch Insp Paul Langley of British Transport Police said the killing "would have come as a devastating shock" to Mr Fenton's family.