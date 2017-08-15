Co-op shop worker blinded in one eye in Exeter assault

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Police released CCTV pictures of three men they were trying to trace after the shop worker was blinded

A shop worker has been blinded in one eye in an assault after telling three men to leave the store.

The Co-op employee was attacked in Exeter late on Monday 7 August and suffered "life-changing injuries" when he was punched a "number of times" by one man, police said.

He also suffered "a number of fractures to his eye socket," police added.

The three man then ran off. Police have released CCTV images in a bid to track them down.

The victim was attacked in the Alphington Road store at about 21:10 BST on 7 August after he asked three men who came into the shop to leave, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

After the attack, all three ran off towards Waterloo Road.

Officers appealed for witnesses and released CCTV pictures of the men they were trying to trace.

Det Con Heidi Voaden said: "The victim has been left with life-changing injuries in what was an unprovoked attack on a member of staff doing his job. I ask that anyone with information to please contact us."