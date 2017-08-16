Ransomware cyber-hero Marcus Hutchins' family 'have faith' in US judiciary

Image caption Marcus Hutchins, from Devon, shot to fame after helping to stall a cyber-attack on the NHS in May

The parents of a British cyber-security expert arrested on hacking charges in America, have spoken of their faith in the US judicial system.

Marcus Hutchins, from Devon, denies six charges relating to Kronos, malicious software that gathered financial information from infected computers.

The 23-year-old's parents, Des and Janet Hutchins, said they "have no doubt that Marcus will be seen as an innocent party".

His trial is scheduled for October.

More on cyber-defender family and other Devon stories

Speaking publicly for the first time since the arrest, Des Hutchins, from Ilfracombe in Devon, said in a joint statement: "Janet and I have full confidence in the United States judicial system.

"Once all the evidence is available we have no doubt that Marcus will be seen as an innocent party."

He continued: "Our family is grateful for everyone's messages of support, and their belief in his values, as he tries to clear his name."

'We hope people will understand that we can make no further comment at this time. Marcus's case is in the hands of his lawyers," he added.

Marcus Hutchins appeared in court in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, earlier this week, after which he was allowed to continue working, and to access the internet.

He shot to fame after helping to stall the WannaCry ransomware cyber-attack that struck the NHS and affected many other organisations around the world in May.

He was arrested at Las Vegas airport by the FBI as he tried to fly home from the Def Con hacking conference.

The defendant is not allowed to the leave the country and is expected to live in Los Angeles, where his employer Kryptos Logic, is based.