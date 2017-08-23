Drugs runner jailed for rival dealer attack

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Judge Geoffrey Mercer told Amber Olivia he had "no doubt" the gang used her

A drug user recruited by a violent gang has been jailed for helping set up an attack on a rival dealer.

Amber Olivia, 22, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of heroin with intent to supply.

Joseph Kelly was stabbed in February.

Olivia was jailed a day after three other gang members were sentenced for attacks they carried out while trying to take over the Exeter drugs market.

She helped Abdirahman Abukar, Abdirahman Kadir, and Ibrahim Mohammed find the rival dealer by calling contacts and offering free drugs to anyone who could track him down.

He was attacked by the other three in the street near the Duke of York pub in Exeter on 23 February this year.

Police arrested Olivia two days later when they stopped a car and found her with £210 worth of heroin, £985 in cash, and five different mobile phones.

Olivia, whose last address was Laburnum Road, Exeter, denied conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of heroin with intent to supply but was convicted by a jury at Exeter Crown Court earlier this week.

Abukar and Kadir were both jailed for 23 years and Mohammed for 15 years on Tuesday.

Sentencing Judge Geoffrey Mercer, QC told Olivia: "You knew the three members of the gang were looking for Mr Kelly to cause him serious harm and you made contact by phone and text to try to locate him."

He added he had "no doubt" that the gang had used her and had that in mind in determining her sentence.