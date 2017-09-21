Image copyright Paignton Zoo Image caption Paignton Zoo said there was no increased risk to visitors after the antelope cull

A zoo has culled a herd of antelopes after one of its animals tested positive for Bovine TB.

Paignton Zoo in Devon said staff were "saddened" by the cull, which saw ten animals killed.

A post-mortem examination on a dead lechwe antelope alerted staff to the presence of bovine TB, according to the zoo.

It said it was now working with government agencies to prevent the spread of the disease.

The zoo's executive director, Simon Tonge, said the cull was "appropriate" to make sure more other animals were not infected.

"We had to cull the antelope to protect the other animals in the zoo, as a farmer would have to cull to protect livestock around a farm," he added.