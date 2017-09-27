Image copyright Martime and Coastguard Agency Image caption The coastguard said it was called to the search at about 20:40 BST on Tuesday

One man is missing and two have been rescued after a fishing boat capsized off the Devon coast.

The coastguard said an "intensive" search was launched after the vessel was discovered four miles south of Plymouth early on Wednesday.

A helicopter found the boat at around 1am and two people were rescued from the upturned hull by the RNLI.

The coastguard said the search for the missing man had been suspended "pending further information".

The alarm was raised after the boat did not return to Plymouth after fishing near Eddystone Lighthouse.

The coastguard said it received a 999 call at about 20:40 BST on Tuesday reporting that a vessel with three people on board was overdue in Plymouth.

Two Royal Navy warships, a Border Force vessel and RNLI lifeboats, along with Coastguard helicopters, took part in a search and rescue operation.

UK Coastguard controller Dai Jones said: "Following an extensive search in the area using multiple assets, the fishing vessel was located and two men have been safely recovered."

The rescued men were treated by ambulance staff.