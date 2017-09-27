Image caption Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in a suspected hit-and-run.

The 27-year-old victim was found on College Way in Dartmouth just before 00:30 BST.

The vehicle involved had failed to stop and damaged vehicle parts were found near the man's body, police said.

Road closures were in place near the Britannia Royal Naval College while police carried out a forensic examination.

PC Gary Williamson said: "At this time we are treating this as a murder enquiry until it is established otherwise."

Police said the death happened within 200 metres of the college entrance.

They are appealing to the driver of the vehicle involved or any witnesses to the incident to contact them,