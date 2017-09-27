Image caption Jonathan Fulcher, highlighted, was spared an immediate jail sentence after the judge was told he suffers from bipolar disorder which drew him to risk taking behaviour

A former policeman has been sent on a sex offenders course after being trapped by US law enforcement agents posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Jonathan Fulcher was a serving PC when he posted pictures of himself in uniform and images of his genitals on an internet chat room.

Fulcher, 34, of High Road, Crediton, Devon, admitted three counts of making indecent images of children.

He was jailed for eight months, suspended for two years.

Fulcher, who also admitted possessing ammunition without a certificate and possessing a noxious Pava spray, was ordered to attend a sex offenders treatment programme and undertake 20 days rehabilitation activities.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years and made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order by Judge Geoffrey Mercer QC, at Exeter Crown Court.

He was spared an immediate jail sentence after the judge was told Fulcher suffers from bipolar disorder which made him "feel invincible" and drew him to risk-taking behaviour.

The court heard Exeter-based Fulcher had been sacked from the Devon and Cornwall force.

'No doubt'

A total of 290 indecent images of children were found on Fulcher's computer. Four were classed as category A - the most serious type of abuse image - the court was told.

The judge told him the offences "are all the more serious because you were a serving police officer at the time".

He said he had "no doubt" about giving Fulcher a suspended sentence.

"You have lost your career and your marriage and your personal life is in disarray, but above all I have read reports on your mental health," he said.